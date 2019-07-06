Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) EPS Estimated At $22.75; First Financial Bankshares Has 1.38 Sentiment

Analysts expect Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) to report $22.75 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $2.08 EPS change or 10.06% from last quarter’s $20.67 EPS. BKNG’s profit would be $978.90 million giving it 21.15 P/E if the $22.75 EPS is correct. After having $11.17 EPS previously, Booking Holdings Inc.’s analysts see 103.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.27% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1924.75. About 163,240 shares traded. Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has declined 13.64% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BKNG News: 08/05/2018 – Booking Holdings to Make First Quarter 2018 Earnings Press Release Available on Company’s Investor Relations Website on Wednesday, May 9; 13/03/2018 – OpenTable Advocates for Gender Equality and Inclusion in the Restaurant Industry; 08/03/2018 – BOOKING HOLDINGS – BOARD NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT JUNE ANNUAL MEETING MIRIAN GRADDICK-WEIR, EXECUTIVE VP OF HUMAN RESOURCES OF MERCK & CO; 24/04/2018 – Booking.com and Web Summit Expand Commitment to Women in Tech; 07/03/2018 – Local New Hampshire Property Named to Booking.com’s Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List; 08/05/2018 – BOOKING HOLDINGS NAMES JOHN BROWN CEO OF AGODA; 01/05/2018 – OpenTable Caters to the On-the-Go, Last-Minute Diner with Dynamic App Redesign; 08/03/2018 – BOOKING HOLDINGS – BOARD NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT JUNE ANNUAL MEETING NICK READ, GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF VODAFONE GROUP PLC; 09/05/2018 – Booking Holdings 1Q Net $607.2M; 09/05/2018 – BOOKING HOLDINGS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2.9 BILLION AS COMPARED TO GROSS PROFIT OF $2.3 BILLION, A 25% INCREASE FROM THE PRIOR YEAR

First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.48, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 91 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 66 reduced and sold holdings in First Financial Bankshares Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 34.03 million shares, down from 37.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding First Financial Bankshares Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 51 Increased: 58 New Position: 33.

Doliver Advisors Lp holds 0.84% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. for 35,796 shares. Terril Brothers Inc. owns 33,000 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc has 0.59% invested in the company for 1.63 million shares. The New York-based Eulav Asset Management has invested 0.25% in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group Llc, a New York-based fund reported 3.02 million shares.

The stock increased 2.08% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $30.99. About 282,119 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) has risen 16.85% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

Analysts await First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. FFIN’s profit will be $40.58 million for 25.83 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $556,631 activity.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking services primarily in Texas. The company has market cap of $4.19 billion. The Company’s services include accepting and holding checking, savings, and time deposits; automated teller machine services; drive-in and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities; remote deposit capture, payroll cards, funds transmitting, Internet banking, and mobile banking services; and other customary commercial banking services. It has a 27.18 P/E ratio. It also provides various loans, such as real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

More notable recent First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Reasons to Add First Financial (FFIN) to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BOK Financial’s Ratings Affirmed by Moody’s, Outlook Stable – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FFIN) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

More notable recent Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Booking Holdings (BKNG) Up 2.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Booking Holdings Inc and Other Hedge Fund Darlings Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IWY, GOOGL, NKE, BKNG – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: APA, AMZN, BKNG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.