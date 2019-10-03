Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) and S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Contrasting side by side

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) and S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking Holdings Inc. 1,978 1.51 42.35M 86.45 21.82 S&P Global Inc. 256 3.02 245.83M 7.45 32.86

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Booking Holdings Inc. and S&P Global Inc. S&P Global Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Booking Holdings Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Booking Holdings Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of S&P Global Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking Holdings Inc. 2,140,943.33% 46% 17.5% S&P Global Inc. 96,091,154.28% 307.3% 19.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.15 beta means Booking Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 15.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, S&P Global Inc.’s 8.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

Booking Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, S&P Global Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Booking Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to S&P Global Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Booking Holdings Inc. and S&P Global Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking Holdings Inc. 0 4 5 2.56 S&P Global Inc. 0 3 4 2.57

Booking Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 8.68% at a $2110 average price target. Competitively S&P Global Inc. has an average price target of $261.43, with potential upside of 10.57%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that S&P Global Inc. seems more appealing than Booking Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.3% of Booking Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.9% of S&P Global Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Booking Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are S&P Global Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Booking Holdings Inc. -1.7% -0.62% 3.12% 3.73% -7.06% 9.53% S&P Global Inc. 0.77% 5.46% 11.62% 29.6% 21.94% 44.14%

For the past year Booking Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than S&P Global Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 15 factors S&P Global Inc. beats Booking Holdings Inc.

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates Booking.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; offers hotel, rental car, and airline ticket reservation services, as well as vacation packages and cruises under the priceline.com brand through its Name Your Own Price and Express Deals travel services; and operates KAYAK, a meta-search service allowing consumers to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information. The company also operates agoda.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; Rentalcars.com that offers rental car reservation services; and OpenTable that offers restaurant reservation and information services to consumers and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated in approximately 220 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as The Priceline Group Inc. and changed its name to Booking Holdings Inc. in February 2018. Booking Holdings Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

S&P Global Inc. provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants. The Market and Commodities Intelligence segment offers multi-asset-class data, research, and analytical capabilities, which integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, as well as delivers access to information, data, analytic services, and pricing and quality benchmarks to customers in the commodity and energy markets. The S&P Dow Jones Indices segment provides index that maintains various valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers, and institutional investors. The company was formerly known as McGraw Hill Financial, Inc. and changed its name to S&P Global Inc. in April 2016. S&P Global Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in New York, New York.