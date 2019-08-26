Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) and Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Comparison side by side

Both Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) and Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking Holdings Inc. 1,827 5.47 N/A 86.45 21.82 Shutterstock Inc. 41 1.94 N/A 0.84 45.95

Table 1 highlights Booking Holdings Inc. and Shutterstock Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Shutterstock Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Booking Holdings Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Booking Holdings Inc. is presently more affordable than Shutterstock Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) and Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking Holdings Inc. 0.00% 46% 17.5% Shutterstock Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5.3%

Risk and Volatility

Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Shutterstock Inc. has a 1.11 beta and it is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Booking Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Shutterstock Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Shutterstock Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Booking Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Booking Holdings Inc. and Shutterstock Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking Holdings Inc. 0 5 5 2.50 Shutterstock Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Booking Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $2049, and a 7.92% upside potential. Shutterstock Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $46 average price target and a 31.81% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Shutterstock Inc. looks more robust than Booking Holdings Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Booking Holdings Inc. and Shutterstock Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.3% and 60.6% respectively. About 0.3% of Booking Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Shutterstock Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Booking Holdings Inc. -1.7% -0.62% 3.12% 3.73% -7.06% 9.53% Shutterstock Inc. -2.64% -1.79% -5.26% -5.1% -11.81% 6.55%

For the past year Booking Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Shutterstock Inc.

Summary

Booking Holdings Inc. beats Shutterstock Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates Booking.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; offers hotel, rental car, and airline ticket reservation services, as well as vacation packages and cruises under the priceline.com brand through its Name Your Own Price and Express Deals travel services; and operates KAYAK, a meta-search service allowing consumers to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information. The company also operates agoda.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; Rentalcars.com that offers rental car reservation services; and OpenTable that offers restaurant reservation and information services to consumers and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated in approximately 220 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as The Priceline Group Inc. and changed its name to Booking Holdings Inc. in February 2018. Booking Holdings Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Shutterstock, Inc. provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial names. It also offers digital asset management services through Webdam, a cloud-based digital asset management platform, which provides tools for customers to manage content and brand management assets. The company serves marketing agencies, media professionals, and other organizations. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.