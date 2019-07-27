Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Contrasting side by side

Both Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking Holdings Inc. 1,807 5.90 N/A 86.45 20.70 International Money Express Inc. 12 2.18 N/A -0.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Booking Holdings Inc. and International Money Express Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking Holdings Inc. 0.00% 46% 17.5% International Money Express Inc. 0.00% -7% -3.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Booking Holdings Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, International Money Express Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. International Money Express Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Booking Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Booking Holdings Inc. and International Money Express Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking Holdings Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 International Money Express Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Booking Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $2011.25, and a 2.26% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Booking Holdings Inc. and International Money Express Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99% and 31.2%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Booking Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 65% of International Money Express Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Booking Holdings Inc. 2.16% -3.08% -6.8% -7.65% -13.64% 3.89% International Money Express Inc. 3.06% 0% 5.94% -3.65% 21.3% 1.42%

For the past year Booking Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than International Money Express Inc.

Summary

Booking Holdings Inc. beats International Money Express Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates Booking.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; offers hotel, rental car, and airline ticket reservation services, as well as vacation packages and cruises under the priceline.com brand through its Name Your Own Price and Express Deals travel services; and operates KAYAK, a meta-search service allowing consumers to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information. The company also operates agoda.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; Rentalcars.com that offers rental car reservation services; and OpenTable that offers restaurant reservation and information services to consumers and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated in approximately 220 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as The Priceline Group Inc. and changed its name to Booking Holdings Inc. in February 2018. Booking Holdings Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.