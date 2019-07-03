Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) and Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) and Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking Holdings Inc. 1,785 5.72 N/A 86.45 20.70 Asta Funding Inc. 5 2.10 N/A 1.41 4.01

Table 1 demonstrates Booking Holdings Inc. and Asta Funding Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Asta Funding Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Booking Holdings Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Booking Holdings Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Asta Funding Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking Holdings Inc. 0.00% 46% 17.5% Asta Funding Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 9.5%

Risk and Volatility

Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1.05 beta, while its volatility is 5.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Asta Funding Inc. has a 0.09 beta and it is 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Booking Holdings Inc. and Asta Funding Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking Holdings Inc. 0 4 3 2.43 Asta Funding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Booking Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $1987.14, while its potential upside is 4.15%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99% of Booking Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.4% of Asta Funding Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Booking Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Asta Funding Inc. has 57.64% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Booking Holdings Inc. 2.16% -3.08% -6.8% -7.65% -13.64% 3.89% Asta Funding Inc. 20.8% 19.56% 35.93% 42.82% 68.39% 32.42%

For the past year Booking Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Asta Funding Inc.

Summary

Booking Holdings Inc. beats Asta Funding Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates Booking.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; offers hotel, rental car, and airline ticket reservation services, as well as vacation packages and cruises under the priceline.com brand through its Name Your Own Price and Express Deals travel services; and operates KAYAK, a meta-search service allowing consumers to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information. The company also operates agoda.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; Rentalcars.com that offers rental car reservation services; and OpenTable that offers restaurant reservation and information services to consumers and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated in approximately 220 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as The Priceline Group Inc. and changed its name to Booking Holdings Inc. in February 2018. Booking Holdings Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Asta Funding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer receivable business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements, and GAR Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment involved in the purchase, management, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; semi-performing receivables, including accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators; and performing receivables comprising accounts where the debtor is making regular monthly payments that might or might not have been delinquent in the past. Its distressed consumer receivables include MasterCard, Visa, and other credit card accounts, which were charged-off by the issuers or providers for non-payment. The Personal Injury Claims segment invests in funding personal injury claims. The Structured Settlements segment purchases periodic structured settlements and annuity policies from individuals in exchange for a lump sum payment. The GAR Disability Advocacy segment obtains and represents individuals in their claims for social security disability and supplemental security income benefits from the social security administration. Asta Funding, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.