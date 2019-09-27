Booking Holdings (BKNG) Received $2150.0000 Target From Wells Fargo; NEWRANGE GOLD COMMON SHARES (NRGOF) Shorts Increased By 198.5%

Professional analysts at Wells Fargo’s equities division downgraded Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG)‘s stock from “Outperform” to “Market Perform” on 27 September. The analysts at Wells Fargo have a target price of $2150.0000 on BKNG or 8.67% more upside.

NEWRANGE GOLD CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) had an increase of 198.5% in short interest. NRGOF’s SI was 119,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 198.5% from 40,100 shares previously. With 483,400 avg volume, 0 days are for NEWRANGE GOLD CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:NRGOF)’s short sellers to cover NRGOF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.0011 during the last trading session, reaching $0.115. About 28,000 shares traded. NewRange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $44.81 EPS, up 18.61% or $7.03 from last year’s $37.78 per share. BKNG’s profit will be $1.90 billion for 11.04 P/E if the $44.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $23.59 actual EPS reported by Booking Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.95% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Booking Holdings Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:BKNG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Booking Holdings Inc. – Common Stock has $227500 highest and $195000 lowest target. $2105’s average target is 6.40% above currents $1978.45 stock price. Booking Holdings Inc. – Common Stock had 9 analyst reports since May 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, May 21, the company rating was reinitiated by Needham. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $227500 target in Thursday, August 8 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Mizuho. The stock of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, May 10. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, May 10 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BKNG in report on Tuesday, July 16 with “Overweight” rating. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $205000 target in Monday, July 15 report. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Thursday, May 23 to “Buy”.

The stock decreased 0.76% or $15.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1978.45. About 246,351 shares traded. Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has declined 7.06% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.06% the S&P500.

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company has market cap of $84.11 billion. It operates Booking.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; offers hotel, rental car, and airline ticket reservation services, as well as vacation packages and cruises under the priceline.com brand through its Name Your Own Price and Express Deals travel services; and operates KAYAK, a meta-search service allowing clients to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information. It has a 21.82 P/E ratio. The firm also operates agoda.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; Rentalcars.com that offers rental car reservation services; and OpenTable that offers restaurant reservation and information services to clients and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants.