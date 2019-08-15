Boohoo.com Plc (LON:BOO) “Buy” Rating Maintained at Jefferies International; The Price Target is GBX 325.00; Aegion (INSU) Has 1.08 Sentiment

Boohoo.com Plc (LON:BOO) had its stock rating noted as “Buy” by analysts at Jefferies International. Jefferies International currently has a GBX 325.00 PT on the 2.62B GBP market cap company or 47.73% upside potential. This was shown in a research note on Thursday morning.

Aegion Corp (INSU) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.17, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 54 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 50 decreased and sold stakes in Aegion Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 29.81 million shares, down from 30.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Aegion Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 41 Increased: 37 New Position: 17.

boohoo.com plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of 2.62 billion GBP. The firm designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It has a 70.5 P/E ratio. It offers its products for men, women, and children.

Among 7 analysts covering Boohoo.com Plc (LON:BOO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Boohoo.com Plc has GBX 325 highest and GBX 195 lowest target. GBX 271.43’s average target is 20.31% above currents GBX 225.6 stock price. Boohoo.com Plc had 30 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Friday, April 26. Citigroup maintained boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and GBX 250 target. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 325 target in Thursday, August 15 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Tuesday, May 7. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 300 target in Wednesday, June 12 report. The firm earned “Equal Weight” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 13. HSBC maintained boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) rating on Friday, June 14. HSBC has “Buy” rating and GBX 290 target.

The stock decreased 1.18% or GBX 2.7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 225.6. About 536,015 shares traded. boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Insurance Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more operating businesses or assets in the insurance sector. The company has market cap of $153.35 million.