Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Trimmed Stake in Chevron (CVX) by $340,464; Cnooc LTD (CEO) Shareholder Maverick Capital LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Inc (CVX) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 2,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 15,799 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, down from 18,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Chevron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 4.21 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Cnooc Ltd (CEO) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 1,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.77% . The hedge fund held 31,460 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84 million, down from 33,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Cnooc Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $152.41. About 85,088 shares traded. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has declined 0.65% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CEO News: 20/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD-PROCEEDS ARE INTENDED TO BE USED IN PART TO REPAY ALL OR PART OF CERTAIN OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS OF NEXEN ENERGY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT U.S.A; 24/05/2018 – China’s Cnooc Sees Likely Start of Uganda Oil Field in 2021; 09/03/2018 China’s energy giants return to Asian LNG market as sellers; 25/04/2018 – Cnooc’s Unit to Issue US$450 Million Bonds Due 2023 at 3.75%; 22/03/2018 – China passes checks for first bonded LNG tank; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc 2017 Net Profit Below Market Expectation of CNY30.93 Billion; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc: 2017 Net Profit CNY24.68 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s changes outlook on COSL’s Baa1 ratings to stable from negative; 20/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Cnooc Ltd; 26/04/2018 – FACTBOX-China refinery maintenance outages in Spring/Summer 2018

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 264,037 shares to 764,135 shares, valued at $31.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 7,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About VAALCO Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:EGY) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Murphy Oil Corporation’s (NYSE:MUR) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Community Bank System, Inc.’s (NYSE:CBU) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Washington Prime Group Inc.’s (NYSE:WPG) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 15.64 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.