Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Trimmed Procter & Gamble (PG) Position as Stock Price Rose; Brave Warrior Advisors Increases Holding in Antero Res (AR)

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 834,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11.94 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.43M, up from 11.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 12.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $4.54. About 16.89 million shares traded or 93.53% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 5,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,171 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 26,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.03B market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $120.41. About 17.79 million shares traded or 151.21% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $253.20 million activity. Posada Juan Fernando had sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750 on Monday, February 11. $3.90M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. $2.93 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143 worth of stock. Matthew Price also sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 15. On Tuesday, February 12 Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Co holds 3% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 101,564 shares. 120,235 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Hightower Trust Serv Lta has 2.48% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5,949 shares. The Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Communication has invested 0.47% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Fincl Corp In has invested 1.24% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca invested in 0.69% or 7,756 shares. Community & Inv Company holds 117,070 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Huntington Bankshares invested in 499,706 shares. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc accumulated 1.99% or 26,406 shares. Chilton Capital Lc stated it has 114,261 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.5% stake. Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd Llc reported 53,698 shares. Whittier Tru stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Biondo Ltd has 1.7% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD) by 13,123 shares to 14,744 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 12,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. RADY PAUL M had bought 12,200 shares worth $101,260 on Friday, March 15. The insider WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold 16.09 million shares worth $99.30M. Warren Glen C Jr bought 25,000 shares worth $173,130. $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was bought by Hardesty Benjamin A..