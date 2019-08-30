Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Trimmed Its Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Position; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Increased Netflix (NFLX) Holding

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 37.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd acquired 64,657 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd holds 234,985 shares with $83.79 million value, up from 170,328 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $125.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.79% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $291.45. About 2.31M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 19/04/2018 – MONDO TV SPA MTV.Ml SAYS JOINS THE PRODUCTION CONSORTIUM OF PIANO NO MORI, A NEW SERIES WHICH WILL BE STREAMED BY NETFLIX WORLDWIDE; 08/03/2018 – OBAMA IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO PROVIDE SHOWS FOR NETFLIX: NYT; 23/03/2018 – Spotify Aims to Be the Next Netflix as It Prepares to Go Public; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – ‘Get Out’ producer Jason Blum talks about Netflix, low-budget movies and the Oscars; 26/03/2018 – Finland’s Hatch plans Netflix-style streaming for mobile games; 16/03/2018 – Review: On Netflix, a Wild Story of Guns, Sex and a Guru; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SEES $7.5B TO $8B CONTENT EXPENSE P&L BASIS IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO TAX NETFLIX, OTHER FOREIGN ECOMMERCE FIRMS

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased Coca Cola Co Com (KO) stake by 16.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 12,836 shares as Coca Cola Co Com (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc holds 65,026 shares with $3.05M value, down from 77,862 last quarter. Coca Cola Co Com now has $235.52B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $55.08. About 2.66 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Among 9 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $46 lowest target. $53.89’s average target is -2.16% below currents $55.08 stock price. Coca-Cola had 20 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 1 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 14 to “Overweight”. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.59 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcdaniel Terry holds 397,811 shares or 3.19% of its portfolio. Provident Investment Management has invested 0.15% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 749,522 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth stated it has 13,436 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. First Comml Bank Of Omaha holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 50,619 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 0.07% or 36,400 shares. Moreover, Contravisory Invest Management Inc has 1.47% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 81,118 shares. Rampart Inv Lc reported 121,322 shares stake. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.42% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Papp L Roy Assocs holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 16,095 shares. Fairfield Bush Company accumulated 16,903 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Incorporated Lc has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). L And S Advisors Inc owns 0.1% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 16,440 shares. 323,549 are owned by Stack Financial Mngmt. St Johns Investment Mgmt Co reported 1.48% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Main Street Research Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,128 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 36 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, North Star Inv Management Corp has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 223 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Magnetar Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Williams Jones And Limited Liability Co stated it has 1,869 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Telemus Capital Limited Liability Company invested 0.24% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Boys Arnold & invested 0.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Winch Advisory stated it has 12,622 shares or 2.49% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett And Limited Company invested in 185,370 shares. Wolverine Asset Lc owns 1,468 shares. Moreover, Duncker Streett And has 0.05% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). National Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.51% stake. Mutual Of Omaha Savings Bank Wealth Mgmt reported 0.08% stake. Central Bankshares & Co reported 12,317 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. SMITH BRADFORD L bought $2.00 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Thursday, August 8.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Ishares Tr (AGG) stake by 10,820 shares to 9,943 valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1. It also reduced T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) stake by 7,491 shares and now owns 66,240 shares. Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) was reduced too.

