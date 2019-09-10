Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Raised Its Stake in Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) by $968,640 as Stock Declined; Westover Capital Advisors Raised Apple (AAPL) Position by $429,219 as Valuation Rose

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 38,687 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35 million, up from 36,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $213.36. About 7.39M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS TO HOST 29TH ANNUAL WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE IN SAN JOSE FROM JUNE 4 THROUGH JUNE 8; 18/05/2018 – Samsung Likely to Avoid $1 Billion Apple Fee (Audio); 12/03/2018 – Animation World: Bouchard’s ‘Central Park’ Lands at Apple; 27/03/2018 – Tim Cook says Apple has been fortunate to be invited into classrooms all over the world. “They inspire us to create even better products” to help them unlock creative genius. #AppleEDUchat; 24/05/2018 – Apple blocks Steam’s plan to extend its video games to iPhones; 26/03/2018 – Apple iPhone: Let’s Hope Average Prices Decline, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 07/04/2018 – Jersey City is raising its profile as an alternative to New York City, given its closeness to the Big Apple and more reasonable prices; 27/03/2018 – Apple Looks to Recharge iPad With Stylus Support, Education Software; 24/04/2018 – Swatch CEO Hayek sees double digit growth continuing this year – CNBC; 10/04/2018 – Israeli agency investigating Apple over handling of iPhone slowdown

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 43.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 12,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 39,833 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 27,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $296.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.53. About 4.43 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 12/04/2018 – SANTOS LTD – ADVISED BY EXXONMOBIL THAT PRODUCTION OF LNG HAS SAFELY RESUMED FOLLOWING TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF OPS AFTER SEVERE EARTHQUAKE IN REGION; 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS CLOSES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO SUPPORT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 15/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @CollegeParkPD investigating a smash and grab at an Exxon gas station. @fox5Magwood is at the scene; 29/04/2018 – LNG Exports Resume From ExxonMobil-Operated Papua New Guinea Project; 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Pleas for Bailout, Exxon Bids High: Energy Wrap

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valiant Cap Mngmt Lp holds 2.87% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 168,625 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 17.87M shares. Quantum Capital Mngmt has 11,391 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Incorporated Or stated it has 74,080 shares or 4.53% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 1.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cumberland Partners invested in 66,792 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Co has invested 1.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wealthquest has invested 1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Evanson Asset Llc, California-based fund reported 125,713 shares. 27,608 are held by Bollard Group Inc Ltd Llc. Td Asset Mgmt Inc holds 4.45 million shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Lc reported 23,022 shares. Gfs Advsr Limited Company stated it has 6.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lionstone Capital Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 96,320 shares or 8.37% of the stock. Sigma Inv Counselors Inc reported 42,456 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3,930 shares to 7,356 shares, valued at $997,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 15,546 shares to 119,196 shares, valued at $33.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 12,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,026 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Index (EFA).

