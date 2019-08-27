Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Position in Procter & Gamble (PG) Has Decreased by $523,744 as Market Value Rose; Cutler Capital Management Stake in Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Upped by $335,120

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 5,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 21,171 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 26,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $119.32. About 5.37 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parke Bancorp (PKBK) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.49% . The institutional investor held 220,865 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 204,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parke Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $20.99. About 3,689 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 2.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK); 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 2.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold PKBK shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.51 million shares or 5.11% more from 3.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Financial Bank Na stated it has 0.01% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Basswood Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.59% or 437,056 shares. Charles Schwab Inv holds 16,179 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Dorsey Wright & Associate holds 0% or 339 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 51 shares. Philadelphia Trust has 160,419 shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 11,243 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has 0% invested in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) for 2,811 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 163,121 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management holds 3,561 shares. Massachusetts-based Cutler Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 1.91% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Regions owns 2,337 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 30,499 were accumulated by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. Millennium Management Ltd Liability reported 13,861 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $16,702 activity.

More notable recent Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Announces Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend – StreetInsider.com” on April 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Parke Bancorp: Highly Valued But Worth A Look – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Q2 2019 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 6,273 shares to 58,345 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 21,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,584 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD).