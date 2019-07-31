Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Position in Hormel Foods (HRL) Has Lowered as Share Value Declined; First Manhattan Company Has Cut Its Halliburton (HAL) Holding by $388,600 as Stock Price Declined

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 25.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 19,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,630 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, down from 75,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $41.04. About 1.26M shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 9.65% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Full Yr Effective Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Between 17.5% and 19.5%; 30/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Hormel mulls bid for $600 mln Chinese Wasabi maker – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Profit Rises 13%, Backs Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Jeff Frank VP of Foodservice Marketing; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Group VP of Specialty Foods Kremin to Retire; 06/03/2018 Hormel Foods Announces Leadership Appointments; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE NET SALES DOWN 1%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hormel Foods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRL); 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY INTERNATIONAL & OTHER NET SALES UP 22%

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Halliburton (HAL) by 70.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 13,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5,656 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165,000, down from 19,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Halliburton for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $22.96. About 10.43M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 10/04/2018 – Halliburton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 12,108 shares to 39,833 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 21,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory reported 95,943 shares. Cetera Advisors Limited Com, Colorado-based fund reported 10,541 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 39,716 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0.08% or 1.56M shares. 52,365 are owned by Stephens Ar. Fort LP has invested 0.5% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 40,846 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp has 0.03% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Moreover, Northern Trust has 0.04% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 3.56 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The has 0.01% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 277,555 shares. First Tru Advisors LP reported 0.02% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Girard Prns Limited holds 36,522 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 106 shares. Finemark Bank & Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 9,722 shares. Fmr Limited Liability reported 51,240 shares.

More notable recent Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hormel Foods Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I Chose Not To Invest In Hormel Foods – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Hormel Foods Corporation’s (NYSE:HRL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Celebrity Chefs and Jennie-O Turkey Store Collaborate on New On-Trend Turkey Burger Recipes for Summer Grilling Season – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AMZN, HRL, LB, BBY – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $192.18M for 28.50 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $17.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) by 144,578 shares to 981,220 shares, valued at $19.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB) by 62,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 721,112 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.09 million for 15.51 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.