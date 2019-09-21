Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Position In Fastenal Co (FAST) Was Raised; As Transocean LTD (RIG) Valuation Declined, Holder Masters Capital Management Raised Stake

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 75.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 3.02M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.37M, up from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.82. About 29.77M shares traded or 46.35% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 45,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 89,929 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, up from 44,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 3.58 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. also bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 24,290 were accumulated by Court Place Advsrs Lc. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 15,421 shares. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 62,651 shares. Hartford Inv stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bokf Na accumulated 46,898 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct accumulated 100,638 shares. The New York-based Cantillon Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 2.09% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 29,075 shares. Park Oh reported 11,700 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 16,966 shares. Earnest Prns Lc accumulated 274 shares. Fil reported 42,431 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Company reported 456,944 shares. Gemmer Asset Llc holds 0% or 544 shares in its portfolio. Hartline Inv reported 44,182 shares.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 300,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $39.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Santander Sa (NYSE:SAN) by 927,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.00 million shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (Call) (NYSE:T).