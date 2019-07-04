Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Position in Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Has Upped by $2.22 Million as Share Value Rose; Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Share Price Rose While Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Lowered Its Stake

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 621.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 56,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,064 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 9,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 8.34M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – Morningstar: Comcast Lines Up Financing for Possible Hostile Bid for 21st Century Fox; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER, COMCAST & COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL NATIONAL; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws Fox bid recommendation after Comcast makes offer; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 27/03/2018 – Comcast Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 25/04/2018 – Comcast is also diversifying into other areas including health care; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 05/03/2018 – Comcast Extends Gigabit Internet Service in Homes and Businesses Throughout the Greater Houston Area

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.62. About 115,916 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has risen 2.69% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHSP); 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 69C TO 73C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $62.9M-Net $69.4M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $135M; 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 43 Cents; 07/03/2018 Chesapeake Lodging Trust Declares Dividend for the First Quarter

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) by 38,810 shares to 132,196 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $45,169 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Intll Grp Inc Inc reported 45,000 shares stake. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Bokf Na holds 0.07% or 100,843 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 58,008 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Company holds 19,515 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 47,800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dubuque Fincl Bank And holds 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) or 47 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 22,700 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.01% or 709,766 shares. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 7,810 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 18,089 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 30,537 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset has 0.02% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP).

Analysts await Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CHSP’s profit will be $44.96M for 9.67 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Chesapeake Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,426 are held by Janney Cap Management Limited Liability Com. National Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.61% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Intact Invest accumulated 271,800 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.18% or 264,046 shares. Seabridge Invest reported 0.63% stake. 344,572 were accumulated by Baxter Bros Incorporated. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 290,851 shares. Moreover, Midas Management has 1.2% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 11.36 million shares. Sol Cap has invested 0.72% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). California State Teachers Retirement owns 8.37M shares. Moreover, Boston Family Office Limited Com has 0.36% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 83,986 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Provident Investment owns 742,085 shares for 4.87% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 603,604 shares.