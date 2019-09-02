Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Maintains Position in General Mills (GIS); Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Lowes Cos (Put) (LOW) Stake by $16.90 Million; Share Price Declined

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Put) (LOW) by 75.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, down from 205,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $112.2. About 4.61M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – US News: Lowe’s Is Better By Hiring J.C. Penney’s CEO; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TAX POLICY CHANGES NEED TO MAINTAIN FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 18/05/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Starts Searching for New CEO as Robert Niblock to Retire; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, according to a new report; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: INFLATION GLOBALLY WILL GRADUALLY PICK UP; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: PROPOSED TRUMP TARIFFS HIGHLY REGRETTABLE AND BAD POLICY

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 6,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 58,345 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 52,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 3.40M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MU) by 260,000 shares to 460,000 shares, valued at $19.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (Put) (NYSE:RHT).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.02B for 20.63 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. The insider Frieson Donald bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 11,373 shares to 8,945 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 15,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,196 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Index (EFA).