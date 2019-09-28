Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Maintains Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST); Cs Mckee LP Has Increased Biogen (BIIB) Position by $7.11 Million as Shares Rose

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 45,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 89,929 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, up from 44,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Biogen (BIIB) by 59.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 30,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 81,940 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.16 million, up from 51,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Biogen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.46B market cap company. It closed at $230.22 lastly. It is down 28.25% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 22/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 24/04/2018 – Biogen quarterly profit jumps on higher Spinraza sales; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL; 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. had bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Webster Bankshares N A stated it has 133,603 shares. Bb&T Llc owns 44,947 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Farmers Merchants Invs Inc has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 774 shares. Natl Bank stated it has 0.11% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Spinnaker Trust reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Marshfield Associate stated it has 5.83% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Lenox Wealth owns 1,522 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd has 10,800 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca) holds 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 160 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bankshares has 48,962 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gp Limited has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 26 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Communications stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 600 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt stated it has 2.61 million shares.

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisource (NYSE:ABC) by 10,900 shares to 92,362 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 9,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,769 shares, and cut its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.