Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Lowered Its Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Position by $975,801; Bulldog Investors Has Decreased Position in Central Secs Com (CET) as Stock Price Rose

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Central Secs Corp Com (CET) by 37.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 202,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The hedge fund held 344,881 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88M, down from 547,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Central Secs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $789.60M market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $31.45. About 2,207 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 16,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 52,409 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, down from 68,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.50M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.81, from 2 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold CET shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.90 million shares or 2.68% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified holds 13,307 shares. Susquehanna International Group Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). 364 were reported by Cwm Lc. 3 are held by Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Co. Bulldog Invsts Limited Company has invested 4.39% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Guggenheim Ltd Llc reported 19,351 shares. 101,760 were reported by Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr. Brown Brothers Harriman Company stated it has 33,333 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 38,925 were reported by Zuckerman Inv Group. Colonial Trust Advsrs holds 0.16% or 29,342 shares in its portfolio. Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 4,000 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 47,529 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Moreover, Jbf Cap has 0.13% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET).

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $225.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley Asia Pac Fd (APF) by 99,446 shares to 435,553 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brandywine Global Income by 139,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 604,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco High Income Trust (VLT).

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 56,911 shares to 66,064 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 12,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).