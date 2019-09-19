Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Lifted Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake by $1.44 Million; Roosevelt Investment Group Has Cut Position in Cme Group (CME) by $2.37 Million

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 10.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 12,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 104,193 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.23M, down from 116,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $216.17. About 1.03 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 22/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Trade war risk slams CME hogs; cattle turn higher; 19/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC; 04/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 69 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.00-2.50 PCT IN SEPTEMBER – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 03/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-More CME hog losses as China pork tariff hike remains; 30/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE OCTOBER 1LCV8 FUTURES UP 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Fines Belvedere Trading in Market-Manipulation Cases; 12/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON LAST FRIDAY’S LOWER CASH PRICES, FUNDS ROLL OUT OF APRIL 1LHJ8 INTO DEFERRED CONTRACTS -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP – REACHED ALL-TIME DAILY VOLUME RECORD OF 51.9 MLN CONTRACTS TRADED ON MAY 29; 09/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs jump on short-covering after recent lows; 04/05/2018 – CME Group considers raising corn, soybean storage rates

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 45,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 89,929 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, up from 44,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $32.87. About 4.60M shares traded or 3.35% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28 million for 32.95 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $854.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 1,018 shares to 2,474 shares, valued at $901,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) by 24,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.