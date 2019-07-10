Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Lifted Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Position By $968,640; INTRINSYC TECHNOLOGIES ORDINARY SH (ISYRF) Sellers Increased By 675% Their Shorts

INTRINSYC TECHNOLOGIES CORP ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:ISYRF) had an increase of 675% in short interest. ISYRF’s SI was 3,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 675% from 400 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 4 days are for INTRINSYC TECHNOLOGIES CORP ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:ISYRF)’s short sellers to cover ISYRF’s short positions. It closed at $0.8799 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation provides solutions for the development and production of mobile, embedded, and Internet of Things devices in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $17.72 million. It operates through two divisions, Embedded Computing Hardware; and Services and Software. It currently has negative earnings. The company's embedded computing products include embedded development kits, vertical market reference creates and development platforms, mobile application development platforms, and production-ready embedded computers.

More news for Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation (OTCMKTS:ISYRF) were recently published by: Globenewswire.com, which released: “Intrinsyc® Technologies Corporation (TSX: ITC and OTCQX: ISYRF) Announces Upgrade to OTCQX® Best Market – GlobeNewswire” on November 07, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Intrinsync Uses Bought Deal Financing to Raise $30 Million – Seeking Alpha” and published on February 10, 2008 is yet another important article.

