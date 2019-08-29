Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Increases Holding in General Dynamics Corp. (GD); Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Share Value Rose While Greatmark Investment Partners Lowered by $342,070 Its Stake

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (GD) by 809.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 13,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 14,744 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 1,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $189. About 764,952 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q REV. $7.54B, EST. $7.54B; 02/05/2018 – Jet Aviation completes acquisition of Hawker Pacific; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid; 03/04/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: The Bidding War is Over: General Dynamics Completes CSRA Buy & Creates Government’s Largest Tech; 21/03/2018 – General Dynamics at AUSA Global Force 2018: Modernizing and Equipping the Army for Today and Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics profit rises 4.7 pct; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Buy Expected to Generate Estimated Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of 2% of the Combined Company’s Rev by 2020; 05/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS IN PACT FOR $7.5B FACILITY TO FUND CSRA DEAL; 12/04/2018 – U.S. could reach goal of 355 ship Navy in 2030s -official; 23/05/2018 – Gulfstream G600 To Join G500, Make European Debut At Upcoming EBACE 2018

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $82.28. About 650,476 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 29,156 shares to 68,479 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Inc (NYSE:CVX) by 2,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,799 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fin Ltd Liability Com invested in 8,155 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Aviance Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 3 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cibc World Mkts reported 48,166 shares. Etrade Mngmt Lc owns 1,626 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Corp owns 2.46M shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Nbt State Bank N A Ny accumulated 0.2% or 6,571 shares. The West Virginia-based Security Tru has invested 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Crestwood Ltd has 2,124 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi owns 0% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 7,800 shares. Moors & Cabot holds 4,858 shares. Shelton Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 407 shares. Umb Bancorp N A Mo holds 4,986 shares. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 449,969 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, Polaris Capital Management Ltd Liability has 1.54% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spons Adr A by 51,815 shares to 53,015 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Templeton Global Income Cef (GIM) by 229,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 386,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corp Com (NYSE:WHR).