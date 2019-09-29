Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Increased Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake by $1.44 Million; Novagold Resources (NG) Holder Old West Investment Management Decreased Its Position by $334,405 as Stock Value Rose

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 45,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 89,929 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, up from 44,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Novagold Resources Inc (NG) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 66,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 950,045 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.61M, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Novagold Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.33. About 2.66 million shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $212.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,883 shares to 2,883 shares, valued at $570,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 677,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 687,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

Analysts await NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $-0.01 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by NovaGold Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J had bought 1,000 shares worth $28,990.