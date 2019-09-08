Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Holds Stake in Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA); As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Hirtle Callaghan & Co Decreased Holding by $5.62 Million

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 99.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc sold 29,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 37 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 29,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to…; 30/04/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Apple reportedly working on a VR/AR headset with dual 8K displays; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday; 30/05/2018 – HealthXL Launches App to Connect the Industry Leaders that are Transforming Modern Health; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Revenue of Taiwan’s Major Apple Suppliers +11.5% Y/y in April; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 25/04/2018 – Robby Technologies Hires Former Apple Exec Saumil Nanavati to Guide Deployment of Autonomous Delivery Robots; 29/05/2018 – NEW ZEALAND REGULATOR WARNS APPLE FOR MISLEADING CONSUMERS; 27/03/2018 – Apple set to update iPad lineup at Chicago education event

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 621.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 56,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 66,064 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 9,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 13.10M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer To Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff Of “New Fox”; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast’s Sky Bid; CBS-Viacom Deal Teeters on Bob Bakish Role; Mark Read Wants WPP CEO Job; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q NBCUniversal Adjusted Ebitda $2.285B; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 19/04/2018 – City Year Joins Comcast NBCUniversal to Bring 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day to Life; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED TO KEEP SKY’S HQ IN OSTERLEY FOR 5 YRS; 03/04/2018 – Comcast Expands Its Gigabit Internet Service Across Florida; 09/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast prepares to bid on Fox in mid-June; 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say –

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc, which manages about $24.08B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Sh Tr Crport (Prn) (CSJ) by 128,309 shares to 2.08 million shares, valued at $110.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 (VOO) by 50,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 897,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52B for 18.84 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 12,836 shares to 65,026 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc Com by 16,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,565 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.