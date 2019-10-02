Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Holds Position in Fastenal Co (FAST); Btim Has Increased Donaldson Co (DCI) Holding by $1.53 Million

Btim Corp increased its stake in Donaldson Co Inc (DCI) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 30,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 1.96M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.85M, up from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Donaldson Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $50.67. About 332,453 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 27/04/2018 – Trenton Times: MLB rumors: Josh Donaldson to Phillies in mega free agency class?; 16/04/2018 – Donaldson Company Recognizes Patent Recipients and lnventor Award Winners; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co: FY18 Sales of Engine Products Expected to Increase 17%-19% Vs. Previous Forecast of 13%-17%; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co 2Q Adj EPS 43c; 29/05/2018 – ENACOMM Teams Up with Core Banking Provider DCI to Bring Conversational Banking to Hundreds of Financial Institutions across th; 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications; 30/05/2018 – Donaldson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON 3Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 52C; 19/04/2018 – Donaldson Increases List Prices for Some Items in Engine Products and Industrial Products Segments by Average of 4%-15%; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co 2Q Loss $52.9M

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 45,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 89,929 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, up from 44,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $31.17. About 5.75M shares traded or 29.80% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Lc reported 2,080 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Corp Tn invested in 0.03% or 7,290 shares. Sns Finance Gru Ltd Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bessemer Gru has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Us Bank & Trust De reported 804,091 shares. Greenleaf Tru reported 40,114 shares. Maverick Limited invested in 205,720 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 12,450 shares. Moreover, Hilltop Hldgs has 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 10,657 shares. 9,388 were accumulated by Moors Cabot Inc. Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 7.65M shares. Veritable Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,956 shares. 6,200 were reported by Stewart Patten Lc. Hightower Ltd Co owns 302,145 shares. Green Square Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.92% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sep 20, 2019 2 Fast-Growing Stocks Less Than $10 – Nasdaq” on September 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Closer Look At Uber Eats, Uber’s Fastest Growing Business – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Lacking Sizzle – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA): Is It Growing Too Fast? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold DCI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 101.04 million shares or 0.57% more from 100.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested in 0.03% or 29,421 shares. 322,899 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Com. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.03% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Arrow Financial stated it has 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Paloma Prns Mngmt stated it has 36,371 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc invested 0.01% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Roberts Glore & Il accumulated 0.14% or 4,369 shares. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Griffin Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Fmr Ltd stated it has 3.30M shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated has 0% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Arizona State Retirement holds 0.05% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) or 92,556 shares. Prudential Inc reported 79,834 shares. Spark Lc has 0.15% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 59,574 shares to 545,117 shares, valued at $56.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 15,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 615,503 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC).