Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Holds Position in Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA); Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Davidson D A & Company Has Trimmed Its Holding by $436,800

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 621.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 56,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 66,064 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 9,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 13.10M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 06/04/2018 – Comcast Teams Up With Chicago Cubs On Multi-Year Technology And Marketing Partnership; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Brian Roberts has not […]; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF AROUND $500 MLN; 11/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Paul Ryan will not seek re-election this fall, NBC News confirms; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRAD; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Adjusted Ebitda Margin 40.1%; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to include Netflix in cable bundles

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 3,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 425,315 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28M, down from 428,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 3.05 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Grp Limited Com reported 0.14% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 107,791 are owned by Contravisory Investment Incorporated. Palisade Capital Management Lc Nj owns 39,250 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 25.77 million shares. Violich Cap Mgmt reported 18,709 shares. Argent Tru holds 0.91% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 216,774 shares. Antipodean Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 2.7% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 95,000 shares. Nuwave Investment Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 14,195 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) has 76,505 shares. Moreover, Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust has 0.51% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 85,232 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Co reported 2.48M shares. Van Eck Assocs Corp holds 0.3% or 1.51M shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corporation invested 0.56% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Co, Colorado-based fund reported 29,995 shares. Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del Com (NYSE:CLX) by 3,573 shares to 15,964 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Index (EFA) by 23,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 494,171 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.11 billion for 22.90 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aberdeen Std Invts Etfs by 42,356 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $68.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 3,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

