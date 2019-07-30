Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Holding In Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Was Has Increased; Us Bancorp Del (USB) Shareholder Mufg Americas Holdings Cut Its Stake as Stock Price Declined

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 7,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 231,039 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.13M, down from 238,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $57.06. About 4.43M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 43.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 12,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,833 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 27,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $318.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $75.34. About 6.44M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 26/04/2018 – Shell profit soars on higher oil prices, cash flow disappoints; 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS FIRST BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY EXXON AND QPI IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Misses Full Benefit of Crude Rally on Production Blunder; 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Exxon CEO to invest heavily in mega-projects to dominate oil and natural gas markets – Bloomberg; 29/03/2018 – JUDGE SAYS EXXON’S CLAIMS THAT ATTORNEYS GENERAL ARE PURSUING BAD FAITH PROBES IN ORDER TO VIOLATE ITS CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS ARE ‘IMPLAUSIBLE’; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ) by 16,539 shares to 52,409 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Co Del Com (NYSE:CLX) by 3,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,964 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Index (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Bankshares reported 1.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Massachusetts Service Com Ma holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9.26 million shares. Maryland Cap Mgmt reported 97,493 shares stake. John G Ullman & Assocs Incorporated owns 5.81% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 397,110 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp invested in 0.37% or 2.95M shares. Canal has 2.88% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Inr Advisory Ltd Com has 636 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fca Tx holds 0.81% or 25,723 shares. Carroll Associate holds 182,914 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Moreover, Haverford Comm has 1.61% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company owns 0.12% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 11,676 shares. Rbo & Com Ltd Com, a California-based fund reported 155,928 shares. 12,662 were reported by First Mercantile. 48,801 were accumulated by Maple Management. Old Dominion Management Incorporated reported 1.62% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76B for 12.85 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.33% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). American National Insurance Tx, Texas-based fund reported 275,467 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 0.23% or 193,757 shares in its portfolio. Nebraska-based Cls Invests has invested 0.05% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 130,660 are held by Ls Invest Advisors Limited Co. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.25% or 12.24 million shares. Clearbridge Limited Co reported 0.48% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Com holds 537,429 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell has 34,489 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moneta Grp Investment Advisors Llc, Missouri-based fund reported 19,921 shares. Addenda Capital Inc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Country Trust Comml Bank holds 564,941 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0.29% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership accumulated 52,137 shares. Lee Danner & Bass Incorporated reported 0.06% stake.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 13,802 shares to 2.23M shares, valued at $104.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 109,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity.

