Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Holding in Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Has Decreased by $5.70 Million as Share Value Declined; As Royce Value Tr (RVT) Stock Were Volatile, Shareholder Yakira Capital Management Has Lowered by $312,000 Its Stake

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 24,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 268,137 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, down from 292,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.49. About 70,368 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) by 55.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 11,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.71% . The institutional investor held 8,945 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, down from 20,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.65. About 73,061 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has declined 26.24% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical EGBN News: 12/03/2018 – EagleBank Announces Five-Year Partnership with D.C. United; 14/03/2018 – $EGBN now warning of government subpoenas, investigations, and adverse outcomes from regulatory actions; 24/04/2018 – EagleBank Mortgage Lenders Gonzalez and Pirzadeh Stand Out in National Mortgage Industry Rankings; 05/03/2018 – Eagle Bancorp (Maryland) Names Norman Pozez as Vice Chairman; 05/03/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP NAMES NORMAN R. POZEZ VICE CHAIRMAN; 05/03/2018 Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Norman R. Pozez to Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces 32% Increase in Net Income for First Quarter of 2018 Over 2017 and Total Assets of $7.7 Billion; 05/04/2018 – Fed St Louis: Eagle Bank President Joins St. Louis Fed’s Little Rock Branch Board; 02/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Announces Earnings Call On April 19, 2018

Analysts await Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 6.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.13 per share. EGBN’s profit will be $36.87 million for 9.59 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Eagle Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.85% negative EPS growth.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 12,108 shares to 39,833 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 56,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,064 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $349.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arris International Plc by 86,567 shares to 160,427 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC) by 139,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

