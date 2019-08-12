Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Upped Stake in General Mills (GIS); Community Bank Of Raymore Holds Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 6,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 58,345 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 52,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 2.58 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 515.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 35,824 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 5,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.95M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gillespie Robinson Grimm has invested 0.13% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Harvest Management Incorporated invested in 9,801 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mark Sheptoff Planning accumulated 22,353 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Meridian Invest Counsel accumulated 46,104 shares or 1.59% of the stock. First Fincl Bank owns 41,267 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins, a Japan-based fund reported 278,930 shares. Beese Fulmer Management holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 79,919 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma has invested 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Liability Corporation Oh holds 14,460 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Security Tru owns 1.34% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 70,590 shares. Highstreet Asset accumulated 41,277 shares. Omers Administration invested in 0.03% or 37,700 shares. Maple Management reported 134,524 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 244,377 shares.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 19,209 shares to 56,630 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 12,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,026 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc Com.