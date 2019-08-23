Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Upped Its Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Stake by $2.22 Million; Arista Networks (ANET) Shareholder Virtu Financial Has Lifted Its Position

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 621.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 56,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 66,064 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 9,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 7.67M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 05/03/2018 – COMCAST CFO ENDS REMARKS AT MEDIA CONFERENCE; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CHARTER, COMCAST AND COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL NATIONAL ADVANCED ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS; 09/03/2018 – Daily Mail: EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: No Final Decision Has Been Made on Offer for Fox; 01/05/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: NBC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Trump doc says Trump bodyguard, lawyer ‘raided’ his office, took medical files; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 19/03/2018 – COMCAST NAMES ROSE SVP, CONGRESSIONAL & FEDERAL GOVT AFFAIRS; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – FULL TERMS OF CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AGREED WITH PANEL AND ARE CONDITIONAL ON OCCURRENCE OF EFFECTIVE DATE; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – WERE UNABLE TO ESTABLISH ANY THAT OF THOSE INTERVIEWED KNEW THAT LAUER HAD ENGAGED IN SEXUAL ACTIVITY WITH OTHER EMPLOYEES; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST – CHARTER TO INITIALLY FUND JV TO REFLECT CERTAIN COSTS CO HAS ALREADY MADE & THEREAFTER, PARTNERS WILL EQUALLY FUND OPS OF PARTNERSHIP

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 336.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 3,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 4,234 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $223.7. About 386,763 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SEES 2Q REV. $500M TO $514M, EST. $503.3M; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Jun. 6; 29/03/2018 – Arista Introduces New Platforms for Cloud and Enterprise Customers; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burns J W & Communication accumulated 5,165 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 173,600 shares. Rnc Capital Mgmt Ltd Company reported 83,139 shares stake. Moreover, Partnervest Advisory Svcs Lc has 0.1% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.9% or 170,612 shares. Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Company Il reported 8,556 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Colorado-based Centurylink Investment has invested 0.29% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 58,240 were accumulated by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Liability. Budros Ruhlin And Roe Incorporated owns 0.22% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 5,140 shares. Bainco has 221,694 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Management Lc owns 47,490 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Limited Liability reported 7,292 shares. Academy Cap Inc Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 365,759 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Spf Beheer Bv reported 1.92M shares stake.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 12,836 shares to 65,026 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,350 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

