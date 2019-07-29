Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Trimmed Position in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) as Shares Declined; Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Share Price Rose While Lateef Investment Management LP Has Lowered by $26.75 Million Its Holding

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 16.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 12,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,026 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, down from 77,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 11.45 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 48.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 307,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 327,704 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.58 million, down from 635,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $90.8. About 965,315 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 12,108 shares to 39,833 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 21,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.18 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Culbertson A N Incorporated holds 0.09% or 6,784 shares in its portfolio. Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 110,999 shares. Korea Inv Corporation stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ajo Lp invested in 0.86% or 3.54M shares. Congress Asset Ma owns 9,130 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.48% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Arcadia Mgmt Corp Mi invested in 0.02% or 1,500 shares. Toth Advisory reported 63,653 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 33,393 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 20,083 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability holds 0.47% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 11.51M shares. 6,876 are owned by Glovista Invests Limited Liability. 93,720 were reported by Foyston Gordon And Payne. 24,841 are held by Inv House Ltd Llc. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc owns 71,581 shares.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 14,076 shares to 68,737 shares, valued at $31.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 25,045 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 145,640 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 92 shares. Natl Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Destination Wealth holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Polar Limited Liability Partnership invested in 147,591 shares. Avalon Advsr Lc reported 48,310 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 36,526 shares. Central Securities Corp owns 250,000 shares or 3.46% of their US portfolio. 144,203 were reported by Braun Stacey Associates Incorporated. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.45% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 254,904 shares. Marathon Mngmt accumulated 0.1% or 2,585 shares. Captrust Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Glenmede Tru Na holds 8,746 shares. Hillsdale Invest holds 6,450 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76M for 23.89 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.