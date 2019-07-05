Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Trimmed Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Position by $384,128; Rock Point Advisors Stake in Centurylink (CTL) Increased by $4.70 Million as Share Value Declined

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centurylink (CTL) by 74.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 427,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 997,121 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96M, up from 570,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.82. About 2.44M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 6,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,918 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, down from 50,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.08. About 673,003 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 12,108 shares to 39,833 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 56,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,064 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $3.57 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $302,550 was made by LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $150,000 was made by DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN on Tuesday, January 29. Lisowski Sheryl Ann sold 10,000 shares worth $624,999.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on July, 10. They expect $0.37 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.37 per share. FAST’s profit will be $210.99M for 21.68 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.28% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv holds 1.00M shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt accumulated 3,300 shares. Bell Bancorporation reported 13,614 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Monetary Grp reported 0.01% stake. United Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,371 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Godsey Gibb has 2.14% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Thomas Story And Son invested in 2.68% or 79,344 shares. 2.05 million were reported by Blair William And Il. Cibc Asset Management reported 42,179 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% or 16,811 shares. Trust Department Mb Fin Savings Bank N A stated it has 320 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Inc holds 0.01% or 58,604 shares in its portfolio.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72M and $212.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 13,775 shares to 72,970 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) by 20,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,769 shares, and cut its stake in First Bancorp Pr (NYSE:FBP).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 1 sale for $251.35 million activity. Chilton Kevin P. had bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608 on Tuesday, March 12. 8,000 shares valued at $95,600 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Wednesday, March 6. The insider Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd sold 16.00 million shares worth $254.40 million. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600. $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. The insider PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192.