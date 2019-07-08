Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Trimmed Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) Position by $571,680; Omni Partners Llp Has Upped Its Stake in Magellan Health (MGLN) by $7.96 Million as Share Value Rose

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 152.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 122,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 202,591 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.36M, up from 80,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $72.31. About 154,729 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 20.88% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS COMPANY PLANS TO FILE A PROTEST WITH AHCA – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Extends Buyback Program to October 2020 From October 201; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.71, REV VIEW $7.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH – MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE CONTRACT TO SERVE AS VENDOR FOR MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NOTICE OF NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS NOTIFIED THAT FLORIDA MHS, INC. D/B/A MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE A NEW CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.90 TO $6.68

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) by 18.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 3,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, down from 19,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $156.59. About 218,968 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Gross Margin Fell 120 Basis Points to 42.8%; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clorox’s Announced Acquisition Of Nutranext Is Credit Negative, But Ratings Not Affected; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Revises FY18 View for Nutranext Acquisition, Effective Tax Rate; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Clorox Announces June 13 Webcast of Company Presentation at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Moody State Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 39,153 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 139,709 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Com holds 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) or 66,885 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). 18,091 are held by Bogle Invest Management Limited Partnership De. Assetmark invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 665,500 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 46,666 shares in its portfolio. Tcw Group Inc holds 13,966 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Lc holds 0% or 119 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Management has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Moreover, Century Cos has 0% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 125,068 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Com owns 18 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 36,970 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel owns 41,319 shares. Synovus Financial has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Bessemer Secs Limited Liability has invested 0.6% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Callahan Ltd Liability stated it has 8,399 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank holds 0.06% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 4,414 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communication Ltd stated it has 0.03% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). M&T Retail Bank has 0.03% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Old Point Trust & Financial Svcs N A holds 0.17% or 2,000 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 211,703 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Company has 0.03% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Mcf Advsrs Limited reported 0% stake. Washington Tru Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 158,678 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.63 million activity.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.85 earnings per share, up 11.45% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.66 per share. CLX’s profit will be $235.64M for 21.16 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.47% EPS growth.