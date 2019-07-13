Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Raised Position in General Mills (GIS); Kempner Capital Management Stake in Mckesson (MCK) Has Increased by $316,602

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 6,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,345 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 52,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 3.38 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $144.6. About 1.50 million shares traded or 9.06% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Plan Designed to Increase Efficiency, Accelerate Execution, Improve Long-Term Performance; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Restructuring Plan Consists of After-Tax GAAP Charges That Are Estimated to Be Approximately $150 M to $210 M; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – INITIATIVE INCLUDES A COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF COMPANY’S OPERATIONS AND COST STRUCTURE; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Expanded Supply Chain, Commercialization Services for Pharmaceutical, Medical Supply Manufacturers; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss/Shr $5.58; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Rev $51.6B; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Will Incur Restructuring and Other Charges in Fiscal 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42M and $151.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 7,821 shares to 7,860 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 29,156 shares to 68,479 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

