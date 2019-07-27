Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Lowered Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) Stake by $571,680; Stock Value Declined; Adobe (ADBE) Market Valuation Rose While Diligent Investors Has Boosted by $582,806 Its Stake

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) by 18.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 3,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, down from 19,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $166.33. About 790,831 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 30/03/2018 – Clorox CFO Steve Robb Previously Planned to Continue in Advisory Capacity Until June 30, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute 4Q EPS by 7-11 Cent; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q EPS $1.37; 07/05/2018 – Former CFO Centered Clorox’s Business on the Domestic Market; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Sales Up About 3%; Had Seen Up 1%-3%; 15/05/2018 – Clorox Announces June 13 Webcast of Company Presentation at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 07/05/2018 – Lake District Hospital Proactively Implements Top UV Technology to Enhance Infection Prevention Protocols

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 45.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 2,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,971 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 4,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $311.27. About 1.51 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.85 earnings per share, up 11.45% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.66 per share. CLX’s profit will be $235.63M for 22.48 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Prio Wealth LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). The Illinois-based Optimum has invested 0.22% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Peoples Fincl Ser holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 100 shares. Btr Capital Mgmt Inc owns 2,100 shares. Voya Ltd holds 0.02% or 68,089 shares. Cleararc Capital holds 0.09% or 3,116 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Moneta Gp Llc owns 1,390 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 685,474 are owned by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. 132,027 are owned by Norinchukin Natl Bank The. British Columbia Investment Mgmt, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 34,961 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited holds 0.04% or 124,186 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct invested in 0.06% or 10,549 shares. 95,096 were reported by Tobam.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD) by 13,123 shares to 14,744 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 12,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78M and $175.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

