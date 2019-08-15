Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Lowered By $845,196 Its Hormel Foods (HRL) Holding; Guaranty Federal Bancshares Has 1.43 Sentiment

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) stake by 25.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 19,209 shares as Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)’s stock rose 4.97%. The Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc holds 56,630 shares with $2.54 million value, down from 75,839 last quarter. Hormel Foods Corp now has $22.10B valuation. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $41.39. About 1.52 million shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY REFRIGERATED FOODS VOLUME UP 6%; 26/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY INTERNATIONAL & OTHER VOLUME UP 14%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY NET SALES OF $2.3 BLN, UP 7%; ORGANIC NET SALES FLAT; 06/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Honors 90 Suppliers with Spirit of Excellence Award; 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Products May Be Contaminated With Foreign Matter; 07/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Ranked No. 16 on 2018 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS SAYS DON KREMIN, GROUP VP TO RETIRE; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE NET SALES DOWN 1%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY VOLUME OF 1.2 BLN LBS., UP 3%; ORGANIC VOLUME DOWN 1%

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc (GFED) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.93, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 10 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 7 reduced and sold stakes in Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 1.17 million shares, down from 1.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 6 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Guaranty Bank that provides banking services and products in the southwestern corner of Missouri. The company has market cap of $104.97 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts. It has a 9.84 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, and construction loans; and consumer and other loans, such as loans secured by certificates of deposit, automobile loans, boat loans, and home equity loans, as well as business loans.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $200,033 activity.

Analysts await Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 36.36% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.88 per share. GFED’s profit will be $2.49 million for 10.55 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

It closed at $23.64 lastly. It is up 0.64% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GFED News: 03/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Times Guaranty for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 14/03/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST BANK PLC GUARANT.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROSS EARNINGS OF 419.23 BLN NAIRA VS 414.62 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – ALLIQUA BIOMEDICAL – UNIT ENTERED AGREEMENT TO CERTAIN AMENDMENTS AND MODIFICATIONS TO TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY, DATED MAY 29, 2015; 18/04/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME 59.7B NAIRA; 23/03/2018 – STERLING GUARANTY & FINANCE LTD STGF.BO – TO CONSIDER CONTINUATION IN BUSINESS OF NBFC; 23/04/2018 – DJ Triad Guaranty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGICQ); 26/03/2018 – STERLING GUARANTY & FINANCE LTD STGF.BO SAYS CO RESOLVED THAT PROPOSED RIGHT ISSUE OF 33 MLN RUPEES BE DEFERRED; 20/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S GUARANTY TRUST BANK MD AGBAJE SAYS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS ON APRIL 10, CO & UNITS ENTERED INTO A SENIOR SECURED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – ON MAY 3, CO, UNITS ENTERED AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT DATED SEPT 11, 2014

More notable recent Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on March 29, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Dow and Nasdaq close at record highs amid expectations for the Fed to lower rates – CNBC” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How Will A Fed Rate Hike Affect You? – Nasdaq” published on September 26, 2018 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Dow drops more than 150 points in worst day of June after Fed officials curb rate-cut enthusiasm – CNBC” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Eidelman Virant Capital holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. for 81,165 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 439,959 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zpr Investment Management has 0.78% invested in the company for 17,630 shares. The Virginia-based Ejf Capital Llc has invested 0.27% in the stock. Salzhauer Michael, a New York-based fund reported 15,000 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hormel Foods has $44 highest and $3500 lowest target. $40’s average target is -3.36% below currents $41.39 stock price. Hormel Foods had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $39 target in Thursday, February 21 report. Stephens initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 4 report. Jefferies maintained Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) rating on Thursday, February 21. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $44 target. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Friday, May 24 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $192.19M for 28.74 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 445,355 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 12,000 shares. The New York-based Focused Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.31% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.54% or 216,958 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 6,384 shares stake. Mai Cap stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 14,700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Whittier holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Birmingham Capital Mngmt Co Al reported 18,800 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Moreover, Natixis has 0.04% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 133,338 shares. Voya Invest Lc owns 122,071 shares.