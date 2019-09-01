Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Lowered Auto Data Processing (ADP) Stake as Valuation Rose; As Eog Resources (EOG) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Capital Fund Management Sa Has Decreased by $577,695 Its Position

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 42.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 6,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 8,319 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $792,000, down from 14,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.19. About 3.16M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Auto Data Processing (ADP) by 18.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 4,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 20,245 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, down from 24,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Auto Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.84. About 784,011 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%); 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Asset Limited Liability reported 28,048 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Bridgewater Associate LP stated it has 26,455 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Nuwave Inv Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 4,735 shares. First Midwest Bancorp Division reported 7,420 shares stake. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 0.31% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Employees Retirement Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 37,800 shares. Coastline stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Accredited Investors stated it has 52,341 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 4,651 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id holds 0.15% or 9,850 shares. 8,797 were reported by Bragg Advsrs. Grandfield Dodd Limited Company owns 10,213 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 56,911 shares to 66,064 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD) by 13,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.22% or 825,237 shares in its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Inc holds 260 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.04% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Andra Ap holds 45,100 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.13% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 167,128 shares. Comerica Comml Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 109,673 shares. Manchester Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 24 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 145,140 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc, California-based fund reported 42 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0.09% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 3,420 were reported by First Allied Advisory Svcs. Brown Brothers Harriman Communication holds 0.03% or 41,706 shares. Public Sector Pension Board invested 0.23% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Moreover, Ser Automobile Association has 0.18% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 737,828 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 376,813 shares.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 322,718 shares to 457,818 shares, valued at $32.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 138,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:SBUX).