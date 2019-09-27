Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Lifted Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake by $1.44 Million; Freshford Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Air Prods & Chems (APD) by $12.24 Million as Stock Value Rose

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 45,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 89,929 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, up from 44,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $32.12. About 2.50 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 19.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 54,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 230,664 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.22 million, down from 284,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $221.43. About 186,201 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. The insider Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ensemble Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 427,280 shares or 1.96% of the stock. Bamco owns 1.00 million shares. City Holdings Commerce has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). First Bank & Trust has invested 0.71% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Rafferty Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 70,277 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 21,842 shares. The Ohio-based Bahl Gaynor Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.04% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 266,907 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Td Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 1,530 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Lc Oh holds 0.23% or 10,391 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Missouri-based Jag Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Ashfield Prtn Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Blair William And Il holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 3.83 million shares.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Activision, Nike And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 25 – Benzinga” on September 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “7 Tips for Becoming an Ethical Shopper – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Fastenal Company’s (NASDAQ:FAST) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Not so fast: central banks push back against markets greedy for stimulus – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “21 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock on the Google Parent’s 21st Birthday – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Versum Materials Announces CFIUS Clearance of Merger with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Air Products Advances Gasification Growth Strategy Via New Syngas Project with Debang Group in Jiangsu Province, China – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.61 million for 24.17 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dana Inv Inc accumulated 51,769 shares. Guardian Company holds 0.29% or 93,838 shares. Axa reported 0.11% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5,600 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Oh reported 0.04% stake. Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Company reported 154,351 shares. Pittenger & Anderson invested 0.53% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 1St Source National Bank reported 14,229 shares. 698,550 were accumulated by Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corporation. First American Comml Bank has 0.3% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 19,536 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% or 9,609 shares in its portfolio. Eastern Commercial Bank holds 1.3% or 90,237 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Management reported 61,942 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.11% or 159,038 shares.