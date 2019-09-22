Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Lifted Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding; Valley National Advisers Increases Position in Msc Indl Direct (MSM)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 45,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 89,929 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, up from 44,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 5.46M shares traded or 23.94% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 4,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 36,480 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.71 million, up from 31,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $69.39. About 543,274 shares traded or 12.68% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AstraZeneca’s Farxiga Gets Fast Track Tag for Renal Outcome – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Restaurant Brands International Stockâ€™s Market Keeps Growing – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “2 Fast-Growing Stocks Less Than $10 – Nasdaq” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Fast-Food Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Highlights From the Grocery Industry’s Biggest Conference – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. 1,104 shares were bought by Ancius Michael J, worth $33,264.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Ltd Com (Trc) invested in 588 shares. Barbara Oil holds 16,000 shares. Fil Limited stated it has 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Palisade Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.3% or 59,876 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust stated it has 14,646 shares. Bellecapital Intll Limited has 3.29% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.47% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 80,000 shares. 2.00 million are held by Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv. Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.1% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Limited holds 1.64M shares or 3.49% of its portfolio. United Cap Advisers Limited Company holds 22,778 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wespac Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.22% or 9,214 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc accumulated 0% or 84 shares. Marshfield Assoc invested 5.83% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94 million and $363.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 15,469 shares to 893 shares, valued at $41,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 28,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,643 shares, and cut its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU).

More notable recent MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MSC Industrial Direct Raised The Dividend 19% And The Forward Yield Is Over 4% – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why MSC Industrial Tanked 13.2% in December – The Motley Fool” published on January 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares in MSC Industrial, Freeport, and Fastenal Fell Double Digits in May – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.