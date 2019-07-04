Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Decreased Its Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Position by $5.70 Million; Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Market Valuation Rose While Signia Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $2.55 Million

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) by 55.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 11,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,945 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, down from 20,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.23. About 67,062 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has declined 8.67% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.10% the S&P500. Some Historical EGBN News: 14/03/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP 1Q EPS $1.04, EST. $1.04; 18/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp (Maryland) 1Q EPS $1.04; 05/04/2018 – Fed St Louis: Eagle Bank President Joins St. Louis Fed’s Little Rock Branch Board; 18/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp (Maryland) 1Q Net $35.7M; 14/03/2018 – $EGBN now warning of government subpoenas, investigations, and adverse outcomes from regulatory actions; 18/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces 32% Increase in Net Income for First Quarter of 2018 Over 2017 and Total Assets of $7.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Time for Ron Paul $EGBN to come clean on this conference call about all the loans to his companies and his “blind” trust. Also, what contact has the bank had with federal agencies?; 05/03/2018 Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Norman R. Pozez to Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Announces Earnings Call On April 19, 2018

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 45.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 127,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,241 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 282,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 450,494 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: RECEIVED PROPOSALS FROM BIDDERS TO ACQUIRE CO; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 25/05/2018 – Rent-A-Center Shareholder Engaged Capital Enters Letter Agreement With Company; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rent-A-Center Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCII); 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 250

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD) by 13,123 shares to 14,744 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 6,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold EGBN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 4.14% less from 26.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 18,206 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.01% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). The Maryland-based Profit Invest Management Lc has invested 1.79% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 115,227 shares. Smithfield Trust owns 4,901 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Lc accumulated 51,360 shares. Northern holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) for 422,796 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) for 82,050 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com accumulated 8,878 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Whittier Company stated it has 3,839 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Manhattan has 0% invested in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) for 1,093 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 11,800 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 20,630 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Finance has invested 0.01% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Analysts await Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 4.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.08 per share. EGBN’s profit will be $39.03M for 12.00 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Eagle Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 17,203 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). 138,522 were reported by National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Commonwealth Bankshares Of invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Signia Capital Management Lc owns 3.92% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 155,241 shares. Capital Fund Sa has invested 0.02% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Pnc Services Group Inc invested in 2,054 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 70,658 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 300,676 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 45,201 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 894,297 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 44,366 were accumulated by Comerica Bank & Trust. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability has 327,081 shares. Sterling Capital Management Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

