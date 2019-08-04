Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Decreased Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Holding as Share Price Declined; Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Shareholder Bridger Management Has Lowered Holding as Valuation Declined

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 36,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 622,450 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.17 million, down from 658,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $73.98. About 355,842 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – IN NEW POST-HOC ANALYSIS, PATISIRAN REDUCED COMPOSITE RATE OF ALL-CAUSE HOSPITALIZATION, MORTALITY BY ABOUT 50%, RELATIVE TO PLACEBO; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP – CO WILL RETAIN ENTIRETY OF ITS ROYALTY ENTITLEMENT ON COMMERCIALIZATION OF ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICAL’S PATISIRAN; 08/05/2018 – Alnylam Reports Preclinical Data Demonstrating Central Nervous System (CNS) Delivery of RNAi Therapeutics; 08/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTS FIRST IND IN LATE 2019/EARLY 2020, AND CAPACITY FOR SUSTAINED PIPELINE OF ONE OR MORE CNS INDS PER YEAR THEREAFTER; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Expects Topline Results in 2019, Possible NDA Submission in Early 2020; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Present More Clinical Data for ALN-TTRsc02, Which Is on Track to Enter Phase 3 Development in Late 2018; 21/03/2018 – The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases $REGN $ALNY; 03/04/2018 – ALNY, A IN PACT FOR PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE COMMERCIAL SUPPLY; 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to ‘Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk; 12/03/2018 – Busy Sanofi takes a pass on one of Alnylam’s rare disease drugs, FDA offers ‘breakthrough’ status for PhIII $SNY $ALNY

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) by 55.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 11,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.71% . The institutional investor held 8,945 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, down from 20,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.85. About 320,434 shares traded or 17.19% up from the average. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has declined 26.24% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical EGBN News: 05/03/2018 Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Norman R. Pozez to Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Eagle Bancorp, Inc; 18/05/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Fed St Louis: Eagle Bank President Joins St. Louis Fed’s Little Rock Branch Board; 05/03/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP NAMES NORMAN R. POZEZ VICE CHAIRMAN; 12/03/2018 – EagleBank Announces Five-Year Partnership with D.C. United; 05/03/2018 – Eagle Bancorp (Maryland) Names Norman Pozez as Vice Chairman; 21/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGBN); 18/04/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP 1Q EPS $1.04, EST. $1.04; 14/03/2018 – $EGBN now warning of government subpoenas, investigations, and adverse outcomes from regulatory actions

Analysts await Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $-2.06 EPS, down 12.57% or $0.23 from last year’s $-1.83 per share. After $-1.73 actual EPS reported by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.08% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alnylam As A Strategic Investment – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alnylam advancing global commercialization of Onpattro – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adverum (ADVM) Jumps: Stock Rises 5.1% – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alkermes (ALKS) Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.02% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 11,746 shares. Vigilant Management Ltd holds 200 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 471,024 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.01% or 34,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 59,725 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 149,659 shares. Geode Capital Lc holds 0.02% or 1.01 million shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 120 shares. Asset Mngmt One Company holds 0.03% or 49,688 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv reported 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Macquarie Limited accumulated 58,073 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kbc Group Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD) by 13,123 shares to 14,744 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 6,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold EGBN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 4.14% less from 26.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Company invested in 22,105 shares. Hennessy Advsr holds 0.18% or 77,500 shares in its portfolio. Mesirow Inv holds 1.17% or 150,601 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). The Florida-based Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Bessemer Grp has 0% invested in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Captrust Fincl Advsr has invested 0% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Hotchkis Wiley Capital Management Lc, California-based fund reported 51,360 shares. Signaturefd Lc has 95 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Heritage Mngmt Corporation holds 0.03% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) or 10,445 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Board has invested 0.01% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Northern Trust holds 422,796 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legal And General Gru Plc invested 0% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) for 7,321 shares.

Analysts await Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 6.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.13 per share. EGBN’s profit will be $36.62 million for 9.16 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Eagle Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.85% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ADTN, ADVM, EGBN and NFLX among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces Net Income For Second Quarter 2019 of $37.2 Million and Total Assets of $8.7 Billion – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Eagle Bancorp, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100000 to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Eagle Bancorp Inc (EGBN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50000 In Eagle Bancorp, Inc. To Contact The Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.