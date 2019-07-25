Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Cut Position in Hormel Foods (HRL) by $845,196; As The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) Shares Rose, Westchester Capital Management Increased Stake

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 25.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 19,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,630 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, down from 75,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.83. About 1.60 million shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 9.65% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 26/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION RECALLS CANNED PORK AND CHICKEN PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY INTERNATIONAL & OTHER VOLUME UP 14%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – EXPECT JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE TO CONTINUE SHOWING EARNINGS DECLINES FOR REMAINDER OF THIS YEAR; 26/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL 2Q EPS 44C; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q EPS 44c; 26/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Hormel may step into $600M contest for Chinese condiment company Jiahao; 09/04/2018 – Hormel’s Applegate Names John Ghingo President; 21/03/2018 – Hormel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY REFRIGERATED FOODS VOLUME UP 6%

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 190,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 466,400 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.31 million, up from 275,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Blackstone Group L.P. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $49.72. About 7.02M shares traded or 10.54% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S GRAY SAYS MAIN GOAL IS `TO DO NO HARM’; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS INDIABULLS REAL ESTATE’S B1 RATINGS AND WILL WITHDRAW ALL RATINGS; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 16/03/2018 – SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Goes Above 200-D-MA; 26/03/2018 – ASGARD Partners & Co. Hires Blackstone Alum to Bolster Private Equity Group; 07/05/2018 – HFF Advises Seaforth Land in £90.8M Acquisition Loan from Blackstone for CAA House, London; 27/05/2018 – INVESTA BOAD INTENDS TO RECOMMEND BLACKSTONE PROPOSAL; 12/04/2018 – Australia’s AMA Group to sell vehicle panel repair business to Blackstone for $394.9 mln; 13/04/2018 – British fashion house Burberry appoints Gerry Murphy as chairman; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Travelport must hope Elliott inspires others

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 43,020 shares. 7,475 are owned by Cornerstone Cap. Hsbc Holdings Public Lc has invested 0.02% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 1.96M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Thomas White Intll reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Blackrock reported 23.79M shares stake. Da Davidson And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 10,154 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 72,921 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). M&T Commercial Bank Corp has invested 0% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Arrow reported 80 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio reported 65,015 shares stake. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 5,383 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 116,090 shares. Macquarie Group Limited owns 3.05 million shares.

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $192.19M for 28.35 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 21,443 shares to 24,584 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 12,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,833 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD).

