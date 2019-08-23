Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Cut Its Stake in Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) by $5.70 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Share Price Rose, Triangle Securities Wealth Management Boosted by $1.42 Million Its Stake

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) by 55.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 11,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.71% . The institutional investor held 8,945 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, down from 20,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 223,703 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has declined 26.24% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical EGBN News: 18/04/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP 1Q NON-INTEREST INCOME $5.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGBN); 05/03/2018 – Eagle Bancorp (Maryland) Names Norman Pozez as Vice Chairman; 05/04/2018 – Fed St Louis: Eagle Bank President Joins St. Louis Fed’s Little Rock Branch Board; 18/04/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP 1Q EPS $1.04, EST. $1.04; 18/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces 32% Increase in Net Income for First Quarter of 2018 Over 2017 and Total Assets of $7.7 Billion; 24/04/2018 – EagleBank Mortgage Lenders Gonzalez and Pirzadeh Stand Out in National Mortgage Industry Rankings; 05/03/2018 – Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Norman R. Pozez to Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp (Maryland) 1Q EPS $1.04; 02/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Announces Earnings Call On April 19, 2018

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 783.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 19,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 21,992 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 2,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $165.88. About 420,717 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%; 22/03/2018 – LABCORP – CO, APPALACHIAN REGIONAL HEALTHCARE ENTERED MULTI-YEAR, COMPREHENSIVE LABORATORY PARTNERSHIP; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – AGREEMENT WITH LABCORP TO FURTHER EXPAND CO’S NETWORK OF CYTOLOGY PROVIDERS IN SUPPORT OF ITS THYROID MOLECULAR BUSINESS UNIT; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS EXPANSION OF LABCORP NATIONAL PAC; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Transaction With Europe’s Eurofins Is Expected to Close in the Third Quarter of 2018; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S. and South Korea; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP LH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $11.30 TO $11.70; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 12,857 shares to 15,005 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 56,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Investors – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Eagle Bancorp, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: GT, DISH, EGBN – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Eagle Bancorp, Inc. – Business Wire” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold EGBN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 4.14% less from 26.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Eaton Vance Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Sei Invs Co reported 52,267 shares stake. Assetmark Inc owns 26 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Smithfield Trust Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0.02% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Chevy Chase Tru Hldg has invested 0.01% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Lpl Limited Liability Com holds 3,926 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) for 23,989 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). The California-based Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Mufg Americas Hldgs holds 163 shares. Ameritas Invest, Nebraska-based fund reported 2,641 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 7,140 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 20,630 shares.

Analysts await Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 6.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.13 per share. EGBN’s profit will be $36.60M for 9.32 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Eagle Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.85% negative EPS growth.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,340 shares to 3,990 shares, valued at $667,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 23,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,338 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ariel Investments Ltd Liability has invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx has 0.08% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 1,895 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp invested in 1,476 shares. Btim Corp holds 9,320 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt owns 39,546 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc reported 12,374 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Old Dominion Capital Mngmt Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 1,948 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment reported 0.04% stake. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc owns 0.06% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 1.44 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.06% or 8,379 shares in its portfolio. Mercer Cap Advisers reported 144 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.1% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Janney Capital Management stated it has 2,327 shares.