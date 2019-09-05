Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Cut Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Position; Cui Global (CUI)’s Sentiment Is 1.1

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 11.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 6,002 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc holds 44,918 shares with $2.89 million value, down from 50,920 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $17.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.40% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.98. About 2.52 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Cui Global Inc (CUI) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 11 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 10 cut down and sold their positions in Cui Global Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 14.37 million shares, down from 14.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cui Global Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 8 Increased: 9 New Position: 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Assoc Corp reported 0% stake. Citigroup holds 349,139 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). The North Carolina-based Carroll Fincl Assoc has invested 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.21% or 6,169 shares in its portfolio. Saturna Capital Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 605,064 shares. First Long Island Invsts Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.77% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moody Bancshares Tru Division reported 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Qci Asset Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Amer Intl Group Inc Incorporated holds 0.08% or 343,595 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Company has invested 0.96% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Kornitzer Ks owns 6,810 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 140 shares. Cacti Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 7,395 shares. Legal General Gru Public Limited holds 1.84 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.25’s average target is 0.87% above currents $30.98 stock price. Fastenal had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, July 12. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of FAST in report on Friday, July 12 with “Neutral” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $3000 target in Friday, July 12 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Buckingham Research. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, April 12. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, June 14. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J also bought $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, July 18. On Thursday, August 1 Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 2,500 shares.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.44M for 21.51 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 10.57% or $0.0592 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6192. About 54,715 shares traded. CUI Global, Inc. (CUI) has declined 73.21% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CUI News: 24/04/2018 – CUI Global Secures New Certification for GasPT from UK Regulator; 04/04/2018 – CHINA AMBASSADOR TO U.S. CUI TIANKAI SAYS DISCUSSED OVERALL RELATIONSHIP, INCLUDING TRADE, IN MEETING WITH ACTING SECRETARY OF STATE SULLIVAN; 04/04/2018 – China’s Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai said on Wednesday it was China’s preference to resolve the trade dispute with Washington through negotiations but “it takes two to tango.”; 07/05/2018 – CUI Global 1Q Loss $3.3M; 01/05/2018 – CUI Global Subsidiary Orbital N.A. Secures VE Technology® Orders from Leading North American Energy Companies; 14/03/2018 CUI Global 4Q Loss/Shr 20c; 01/05/2018 – CUI Global Subsidiary Orbital Secures VE Technology Orders From North American Energy Companies; 16/04/2018 – CHINESE AMBASSADOR TO U.S. CUI TIANKAI COMMENTS AT EVENT; 17/05/2018 – CUI Global Subsidiary Orbital Gas U.K. Secures Second Biomethane Contract from Major European Industrial Company; 14/03/2018 – CUI GLOBAL INC – POWER AND ELECTROMECHANICAL SEGMENT UNAUDITED BACKLOG WAS $20.2 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

Marathon Capital Management holds 0.42% of its portfolio in CUI Global, Inc. for 799,103 shares. White Pine Capital Llc owns 733,493 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc has 0.25% invested in the company for 1.05 million shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 0.23% in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 488,394 shares.

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company has market cap of $17.76 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Power and Electro-Mechanical, and Energy. It currently has negative earnings. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers components, including connectors, speakers, buzzers, test and measurement devices, and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors; and power solutions, such as Novum and ICE Block that addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $19,997 activity.