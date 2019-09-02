Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Cut Its Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Holding by $5.70 Million; Autodesk (ADSK) Shareholder Ithaka Group Boosted Holding

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) by 103.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 80,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 157,170 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.49 million, up from 77,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $142.82. About 2.99M shares traded or 38.08% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) by 55.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 11,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.71% . The institutional investor held 8,945 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, down from 20,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.74. About 134,008 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has declined 26.24% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical EGBN News: 18/05/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP 1Q EPS $1.04, EST. $1.04; 18/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp (Maryland) 1Q EPS $1.04; 05/04/2018 – Fed St Louis: Eagle Bank President Joins St. Louis Fed’s Little Rock Branch Board; 02/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Announces Earnings Call On April 19, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain; 18/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp (Maryland) 1Q Net $35.7M; 18/04/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 13% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OVER SAME PERIOD IN 2017 ($75.8 MLN VERSUS $66.9 MLN); 05/03/2018 – Eagle Bancorp (Maryland) Names Norman Pozez as Vice Chairman; 19/04/2018 – Time for Ron Paul $EGBN to come clean on this conference call about all the loans to his companies and his “blind” trust. Also, what contact has the bank had with federal agencies?

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold EGBN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 4.14% less from 26.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 48,855 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 52,913 shares. Heritage Investors Management Corp has 10,445 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) for 225 shares. Banc Funds Ltd Llc owns 186,777 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 77,117 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 721 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). 8,945 are owned by Bontempo Ohly Mngmt Limited Co. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has 0.04% invested in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) for 8,262 shares. First Lp stated it has 0.01% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) for 339,228 shares. Mason Street Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Captrust Financial invested in 0% or 307 shares.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 6,273 shares to 58,345 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD) by 13,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 6.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.13 per share. EGBN’s profit will be $36.17M for 9.61 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Eagle Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.85% negative EPS growth.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,319 shares to 62,883 shares, valued at $21.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 47,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,370 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc. Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Patten Tn reported 0.03% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 53,086 were reported by Cibc World Mkts Corporation. Glenmede Trust Commerce Na holds 2,456 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macroview Invest Mgmt Lc stated it has 120 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Shelton Cap Mngmt, California-based fund reported 3,159 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.12% or 18,257 shares in its portfolio. Patten Group holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 1,574 shares. Moreover, Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 0.15% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 9,787 shares. 168,975 are owned by Paloma. Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 39,462 shares. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 249,342 shares. Piedmont Invest Inc holds 16,909 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 5,278 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.16% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 9,575 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio.