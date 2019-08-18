Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Cut Its Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Position by $590,456; Stock Rose; Mccormick & Co Com Non Vtg (MKC) Stock Rose While M&R Capital Management Lowered by $560,272 Its Stake

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 16.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 12,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 65,026 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, down from 77,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 12.63 million shares traded or 1.39% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (MKC) by 31.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 3,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 7,918 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 11,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $169.94. About 1.96 million shares traded or 125.94% up from the average. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO NAME ANDREW MCCORMICK HEAD OF FIXED INCOME; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases; 16/05/2018 – McCormick Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – MKC TO USE TAX BENEFITS FOR U.S. EMPLOYEE BONUSES & WAGE BOOSTS; 26/03/2018 – McCormick & Company Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – summary; 04/04/2018 – America’s Beauty Show 2018 Comes to McCormick Place in Chicago April 28 – 30; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 03/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Names Andrew McCormick Head of Fixed Income Effective Jan. 1, 2019; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Sees FY18 EPS $6.85-EPS $6.95

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership reported 5.20 million shares. Cap Advsr Ltd Ltd Liability Company reported 141 shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust has 3,192 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited invested in 71,445 shares. Oakbrook Invests Llc holds 1.16% or 126,817 shares. Omers Administration Corp holds 4,800 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 5,388 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson holds 10,745 shares. Bright Rock Lc invested in 28,000 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 18,292 shares. Smith Moore & Communication invested in 3,655 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Registered Inv Advisor holds 4,071 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 119,402 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department reported 1,394 shares.

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $172.26M for 32.68 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.07% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.29 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD) by 13,123 shares to 14,744 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 12,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,833 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).