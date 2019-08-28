Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Boosted Its General Mills (GIS) Stake by $319,923; Stock Rose; Overbrook Management Decreased Its Sunopta (STKL) Holding by $569,613; Stock Price Declined

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 189,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.34. About 313,373 shares traded. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 6,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 58,345 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 52,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $51.91. About 5.75 million shares traded or 39.22% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del Com (NYSE:CLX) by 3,573 shares to 15,964 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 19,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,630 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc Com.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 13 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.23 million activity. Briffett Derek bought $19,402 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) on Friday, March 8. Ennen Joseph bought $225,300 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) on Monday, August 12. 30,000 shares were bought by Buick Mike, worth $80,217. $662,225 worth of stock was bought by Miketa George on Friday, March 1. $17,878 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) was bought by Detlefsen Michael on Monday, March 4. Shares for $71,411 were bought by Duchscher Robert on Monday, March 4.