Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Decreased Stake in Hormel Foods (HRL) as Stock Price Declined; Jd Com (JD) Shareholder Contrarius Investment Management LTD Lifted Its Stake

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 25.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 19,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,630 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, down from 75,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $40.54. About 2.90 million shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 9.65% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 05/04/2018 – The Makers of Hormel® Natural Choice® Deli Meats Announce New National Ad Featuring Comedic Actress Judy Greer; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Effective Tax Rate 20%; 06/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Honors 90 Suppliers with Spirit of Excellence Award; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE NET SALES DOWN 1%; 06/03/2018 Hormel Foods Announces Leadership Appointments; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS REAFFIRMS FY GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Jeff Frank VP of Foodservice Marketing; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY REFRIGERATED FOODS VOLUME UP 6%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED AT $1.81 TO $1.95 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Net $237.4M

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 28.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 251,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.48 million, up from 891,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.61B market cap company. It closed at $30.29 lastly. It is down 18.11% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11; 29/03/2018 – China’s HNA and JD.com team on e-commerce logistics; 09/05/2018 – SHANDONG DELISI FOOD 002330.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM TO SELL PRODUCTS ON JD’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 29/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com to list overseas apartments; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT WILL BE ITS SECOND BIGGEST SHAREHOLDER AFTER TRANSACTION; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 56,911 shares to 66,064 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 21,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Company Mn stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated invested in 33.44M shares. Diversified Tru Company holds 6,016 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank holds 0.03% or 5,000 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.04% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) or 88,374 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 0.01% or 572 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt reported 543,054 shares. New York-based Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). 5,000 are held by Com Of Virginia Va. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd holds 0.23% or 3.05M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.02% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Rampart Inv Management Company Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 4,532 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd reported 19,500 shares. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.11% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Colony Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 8,465 shares.

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $192.18 million for 28.15 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $243,936 activity.

More notable recent Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Hormel trims full year sales outlook, cites impact of China tariffs on pork products – Minneapolis – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on August 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Americold Valuation Dilemma – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Next 10 Months – Yahoo Finance” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Despite Swine Flu Concerns, Hormel Keeps On Growing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 2.58 million shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $23.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 6.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,910 shares, and cut its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC).

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Growth Is The Only Question That Should Worry JD.com Stock Investors – Investorplace.com” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “JD Stock Continues to Surge on Results of the 6.18 Anniversary Celebration – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TAOP Partners with JD.com on JD 6.18 Shopping Festival – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “JD.com may list logistics unit in future but no plan currently – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “JD Stock Almost Looks Attractive at Its Current Levels, but It Isnâ€™t – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 05, 2019.