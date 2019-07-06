Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Decreased Its Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Holding; Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased Verizon Communications Com (VZ) stake by 23.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 16,539 shares as Verizon Communications Com (VZ)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc holds 52,409 shares with $3.10M value, down from 68,948 last quarter. Verizon Communications Com now has $241.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 5.29 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications

Among 4 analysts covering Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Campbell Soup had 10 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 6 by Wells Fargo. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Sell” rating and $34 target in Thursday, February 28 report. See Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets food and beverage products. The company has market cap of $12.52 billion. It operates through three divisions: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. It has a 40.13 P/E ratio. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of CampbellÂ’s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; CampbellÂ’s gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and CampbellÂ’s tomato juices.

The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.57. About 1.39M shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has declined 2.65% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup chief steps down after fresh food debacle; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Revises Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO steps down after profits warning; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Discovery Adds Hershey, Exits Campbell Soup; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–4th Update; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO quits abruptly; firm to review portfolio, cuts forecast; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Snacks Leadership Team Will Be Led by Carlos Abrams-Rivera, Formerly Pres, Campbell’s U.S. Biscuits and Snacks; 18/05/2018 – During an earnings call Friday, Campbell Soup Chief Financial Officer Anthony DiSilvestro pointed to steel tariffs as a cause of the company’s woes; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Review Will Lead to Changes Designed to Improve Operating Performance, Create Long-Term Shareholder Value; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Exits as Company Plans Strategic Review of Portfolio

Among 3 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Verizon had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 18 with “Hold”.