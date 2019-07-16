Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Decreased Its Stake in Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) by $571,680; As Disney Walt Co Disney Com (DIS) Shares Rose, Ipg Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $35.53 Million

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Disney Com (DIS) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc sold 320 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,026 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22B, down from 11,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Disney Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $261.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $145.06. About 5.21M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) by 18.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 3,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, down from 19,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $158.53. About 813,745 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30, EST. $6.17; 02/05/2018 – Clorox cuts earnings outlook on swelling cost pressure; 12/03/2018 – Clorox To Buy Nutranext For $700 Million — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Clorox’s Usd Bonds; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute FY19 EPS by 8-12 Cents; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Sales Up About 3%; Had Seen Up 1%-3%; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Gross Margin Fell 120 Basis Points to 42.8%

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.85 earnings per share, up 11.45% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.66 per share. CLX’s profit will be $235.63 million for 21.42 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.47% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.63 million activity.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD) by 13,123 shares to 14,744 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 6,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 85,205 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, Texas-based fund reported 27,661 shares. 34,961 are held by British Columbia Inv Management Corp. Kistler reported 33 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares invested in 0.01% or 6,730 shares. Homrich Berg holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 9,220 shares. Arrow reported 0.03% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Capwealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,138 shares. Azimuth Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.15% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 14,100 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Co reported 27,854 shares. Wade G W & Inc invested in 1,931 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.04% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). American Rech & holds 0.05% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.09% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Wilkins Inv Counsel holds 1.87% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 38,525 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.61 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) invested 1.74% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd reported 0.16% stake. Vanguard Group Inc reported 0.55% stake. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt holds 1.6% or 27,459 shares. Jones Financial Cos Lllp reported 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.95% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 10,789 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 5,272 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership invested in 179,400 shares or 1.75% of the stock. The France-based Axa has invested 0.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 26,466 shares. Cardinal accumulated 152,035 shares. Ima Wealth owns 16,709 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers has invested 1.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Amica Mutual Co has invested 0.76% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).