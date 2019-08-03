Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Decreased Its Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stake as Market Value Declined; River Road Asset Management Boosted Position in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC)

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 94,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 397,048 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.70M, up from 302,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.96. About 1.82M shares traded or 8.22% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 22,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 68,888 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, down from 91,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02M shares traded or 34.38% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 6,273 shares to 58,345 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 12,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.75 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Fin Advsr reported 0.24% stake. Sns Financial Gp Inc Limited Liability holds 0.21% or 17,934 shares. Tctc Hldgs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 330,618 shares. Longer holds 3.26% or 51,075 shares in its portfolio. 125,298 were accumulated by Pacific Mgmt Co. Foundry Prns Lc has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). North Star Inv Mgmt Corp invested in 0.25% or 39,007 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement Corp, a Florida-based fund reported 7,687 shares. Westover Cap Advsrs Llc invested in 1.93% or 68,727 shares. Sandler Capital Mgmt reported 213,920 shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 389,724 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Contravisory Inv Management Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1,122 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 105,607 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Df Dent invested in 61,802 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Argyle Capital Mgmt holds 1.72% or 82,800 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Invest Mngmt accumulated 0.13% or 129,981 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% stake. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% or 30,822 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.18% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.05% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Harvey Inv Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.93% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 43,978 shares. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Bokf Na has 0.18% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Systematic Financial Lp owns 4,600 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Blb&B has invested 0.9% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Aviance Capital Prns Ltd Liability stated it has 4,300 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Pggm Invests owns 489,266 shares. First Bankshares owns 6,959 shares. Cim Inv Mangement stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.23% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 665,007 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $2.96 million activity. 500 shares valued at $62,844 were bought by Pfinsgraff Martin on Thursday, February 21.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 43,448 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $64.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in White Mountains Insurance Grou (NYSE:WTM) by 1,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,749 shares, and cut its stake in Cars.Com Inc..

